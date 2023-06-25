Bella Voce, Philharmonic Chorus of Madison

from the PCM newsletter: The Philharmonic Chorus of Madison welcomes the Bella Voce choir to Madison!

Bella Voce Young Women's Choir is basedin Rochester, Minnesota. Founded in 2006 as part of the Sing OutLoud organization, Bella Voce consists of 30+ singers in grades 9-12. SingOut Loud encourages singers to find their voice, courage and sense ofbelonging through the power of song!

Madison is Bella Voce’s last stop on their spring 2023 singing tour. Please join us on Sunday June 25, 2023, 4:30pm at Christ Presbyterian Church for a combinedconcert. Admission is free. Freewill donations gratefully accepted and will be going toward a scholarship for a student of the Madison Youth Choirs. This concert is sure to leave your hearts filled with joy!