bellhaven with Martha Fischer & Bill Lutes

UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

Mead Witter School of Music concert.

media release: belhaven, the duo comprised of Abigail Fischer and Jason Slayden, is creating new experiences in art song. For UW-Madison, they will present a concert and master class. The concert will encompass two multi-media projects: the Beloved, a project framed around the Berg Sieben frühe Lieder, and Wesendonck Meditations: Into the Light, an immersive experience framed around Wagner’s only song cycle.

belhaven will collaborate with pianists Martha Fischer and Bill Lutes.

608-263-5615
