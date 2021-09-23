bellhaven with Martha Fischer & Bill Lutes

Mead Witter School of Music concert.

media release: belhaven, the duo comprised of Abigail Fischer and Jason Slayden, is creating new experiences in art song. For UW-Madison, they will present a concert and master class. The concert will encompass two multi-media projects: the Beloved, a project framed around the Berg Sieben frühe Lieder, and Wesendonck Meditations: Into the Light, an immersive experience framed around Wagner’s only song cycle.

belhaven will collaborate with pianists Martha Fischer and Bill Lutes.