Ben Ferris Trio

press release: Presenting original music around the topics of climate change and microfauna in this intimate show of contemporary improvised music by bassist Ben Ferris joined by Paul Hastil on the keys. This event is free and open to the public. Brought to you by the Friends of Allen Centennial Garden. In case of rain, concerts are not able to be held.

The Summer Sunday Concert series is supported in part by Dane County Arts with additional funds from the Endres Mfg. Company Foundation, The Evjue Foundation, Inc., charitable arm of The Capital Times, the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation, and the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation.