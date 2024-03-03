Ben Majeska, Cristina Vane, Brandon Reisdorf, Jordan Kroeger, Augie Dougherty

Up North Pub 150 S. Blair St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Majeska Monday Volume 48 | March 3rd, 2024 at Up North Bar Madison

Free Show 6:30-9:30pm, Tips Encouraged

Bluegrass Night Featuring: Ben Majeska - Guitar (Armchair Boogie); Cristina Vane - Guitar/Banjo (Nashville-based, nationally touring); Brandon Reisdorf - Fiddle (Miles Over Mountains); Jordan Kroeger - Bass (Chicken Wire Empire); Augie Dougherty - Banjo (Armchair Boogie)

Majeska Monday is the brainchild of Armchair Boogie's Ben Majeska - a collaborative monthly residency at the Up North Bar in Madison, WI. Generally taking place the first Monday of every month, Majeska brings together often one-time-only band collaborations that range from funk to bluegrass to rock, or showcases actual bands that he has the privilege of sharing the show with. One way or another, you're going to like what you hear

Music
