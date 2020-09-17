press release: Ben Majeska is primarily known as the guitarist for Armchair Boogie, but performs often in other musical forms.

Come visit us for an Extended Happy Hour featuring local musician, Ben Majeska! Reservations are highly encouraged - Please make PATIO reservations at darkhorsemadison.com to secure your seat.

The New Normal:

-Attendees must be seated to enjoy the show. (Yes, you can chair dance)

-Masks must be worn upon arrival and during movement through the restaurant

-Full table service will be provided to limit the amount of traffic inside the restaurant

-All tables are 6 feet apart

-No more than 6 ppl can be sat at the same table

-Employees will be wearing masks and gloves at all times, while practicing heightened CDC cleaning guidelines

**Limited capacity: once tables are full we can no longer accommodate any other guests on the patio**