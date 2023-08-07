Ben Majeska, Ernei Brusubardis, Eli Frieders, Nick Lang, James Grenier

× Expand Waterman Productions A person with an acoustic guitar on stage. Ben Majeska

media release: Majeska Monday Volume 41 | August 7, 2023 at Up North Bar. Free Show 6:30-9:30pm, Tips Encouraged.

featuring Ernie Brusubardis (Chicken Wire Empire)

Eli Frieders (Armchair Boogie)

Nick Lang (Long Mama, Space Burritos)

James Grenier (Spine Stealers)

Majeska Monday is the brainchild of Armchair Boogie's Ben Majeska - a collaborative monthly residency at the Up North Bar in Madison, WI. Generally taking place the first Monday of every month, Majeska brings together often one-time-only band collaborations that range from funk to bluegrass to rock, or showcases actual bands that he has the privilege of sharing the show with. One way or another, you're going to like what you hear.