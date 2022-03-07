media release: Majeska Monday is BACK AGAIN! Join Ben Majeska + Northsoul on March 7th at Up north Bar. FREE SHOW 6-9pm, tips encouraged.

Then we'll see you the first Monday of each month from here on out, hell yeah to that.

...

Majeska Monday is the brainchild of Ben Majeska’s collaborative monthly residency at the Up North Bar in Madison, WI. Generally taking place the first Monday of every month, Majeska brings together often one-time-only band collaborations that range from funk to bluegrass to rock, or showcases actual bands that he has the privilege of sharing the show with. One way or another, you're going to like what you hear.