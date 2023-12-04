Ben Majeska, Pat Ferguson, Kenny Leiser, Kyle Keegan, Mark Norman

× Expand Waterman Productions Ben Majeska with an acoustic guitar on stage. Ben Majeska

media release: Majeska Monday Volume 45 | December 4, 2023 at Up North Bar

Free Show 6:30-9:30pm, Tips Encouraged

Featuring:

Ben Majeska - Guitar (Armchair Boogie)

Pat Ferguson - Guitar/Vocals (Sundown Sound)

Kenny Leiser - Fiddle (Joseph Huber Band, Old Soul Society)

Kyle Keegan - Drums (Ben Howard, Watchouse)

Mark Norman - Bass (Gin Mill Hollow)

Majeska Monday is the brainchild of Armchair Boogie's Ben Majeska - a collaborative monthly residency at the Up North Bar in Madison, WI. Generally taking place the first Monday of every month, Majeska brings together often one-time-only band collaborations that range from funk to bluegrass to rock, or showcases actual bands that he has the privilege of sharing the show with. One way or another, you're going to like what you hear