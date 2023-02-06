Ben Majeska, Trevor Lindgren, Darian Woller, Paul Westfahl, Leo Albertoni

media release: Majeska Monday Volume 35 | February 6, 2023 at Up North Bar

Free Show 6-9pm, Tips Encouraged

Featuring an electric supergroup of midwest musicians: Ben Majeska (electric guitar), Trevor Lindgren (electric mandolin), Darian Woller (Bass), Paul Westfahl (drums), Leo Albertoni (keys)

Majeska Monday is the brainchild of Ben Majeska - a collaborative monthly residency at the Up North Bar in Madison, WI. Generally taking place the first Monday of every month, Majeska brings together often one-time-only band collaborations that range from funk to bluegrass to rock, or showcases actual bands that he has the privilege of sharing the show with. One way or another, you're going to like what you hear

