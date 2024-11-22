Ben Wendel & Taylor Eigsti

Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Grammy-nominated saxophonist Ben Wendel, renowned for his eclectic blend of jazz and collaborations with Snoop Dogg, Prince and Kneebody, joins forces with Grammy-winning pianist Taylor Eigsti, whose prodigious talent has graced stages alongside legends like Dave Brubeck and Sting. Enjoy a dynamic fusion of styles and a celebration of musical mastery.

608-258-4141
