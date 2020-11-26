press release: After getting feedback from the health professionals in Dane County, we have made the REALLY tough decision not to have an in person event in 2020. We realize many of you are disappointed and we are too.

We have created a commemorative long-sleeve T-shirt and BUFF this year and we hope you will consider signing up to run on your own in support of our Technology Education Foundation. Because this is a special shirt, we must place an order on August 5th.

If you want to run and want the SWAG please REGISTER NOW! The t-shirt and BUFF will be mailed to the address you use for registration.

If you are currently signed up to run the 2020 race, and would like to continue to run virtually, you do not need to do a thing. We will mail your swag directly to you. Run whenever you want and let us know how it went on Facebook or Instagram. Or, you do have the option of deferring to 2021 with no cost to you. In order to do this, we ask that you login to your Run Sign Up profile by July 30th.

...AND, YOU CAN STILL RUN AS A TEAM

We are able to have you run virtually as a team — and get your team name on the back of your commemorative shirt! Any group, organization, or business can form a team for the Berbee Derby and receive their team name printed on the back of their Berbee Derby T-Shirt. Note: There is a limit of 40 characters for team names. (And please keep it clean—this is a family event!)

Team Management Features (accessed through your RunSignUp account):​

Share Team Page — Once you register and create your team, you have a Team Page you can share. Upload a picture and share on Facebook, Twitter and EMail. Friends and family will be directed to the page where they can see who else is on the team (if you share that info), they can join and even share with others.

Receive instant email notification when a new team member signs up.

View Team Roster (full member listing).

Communicate directly with members on team specific details

Your packet will be sent to the registrants address

Team registration closes on August 31st. If your team has less than 5 members after that date, your registration will be changed to individual.

To keep expenses low in this unprecedented year quantities are limited! SIGN UP NOW.

If you have questions please contact us directly.

We look forward to seeing you live and in person in 2021 for the Berbee Derby. Until then, let’s all keep Running for Our CommUNITY!