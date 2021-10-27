press release: Spotlight Cinema is $7 per screening, or free for MMoCA members and anyone age 18 and younger. Ticket sales begin at 6:30 pm in the museum lobby.

Tony and Chris (Tim Roth and Phantom Thread star Vicky Krieps) are a filmmaking couple who travel to Fårö, a tiny island off the coast of Sweden that was the longtime home of art cinema icon Ingmar Bergman. As they search for secondhand inspiration in this cinephile theme park, Chris begins telling Tony about the screenplay she’s working on, and director Mia Hansen-Løve elegantly whisks us into a parallel narrative, a bittersweet love story about a young couple reuniting. As the layers of reality and fiction combine, the film transforms into a breezy hall-of-mirrors meditation on the nature of relationships and work. Tonally, Bergman Island may be far removed from the cerebral austerity of its namesake’s oeuvre, but it is no less moving and profound. “Rare and remarkable… a heart-stoppingly poignant stunner” (Indiewire).

COVID POLICY FOR ATTENDEES