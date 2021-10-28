media release: Join us to celebrate the opening of BRIGHT PLAYFUL WILD, an exhibition and pop-up shop with bernie & zuzu at Garver Canvas. The opening reception will be on Oct. 28 from 6-8pm, followed by a dance party curated by the artist from 8-10pm.

Costumes are encouraged and welcomed! The exhibition will be displayed from Oct 21 to Jan 6 if you can't make the opening. Gallery hours are Thursday 12-6, Friday 12-8, Sat 12-6 and Sundays 12-4.