ONLINE: Best Buddies Citizens Program

media release: Best Buddies Wisconsin is hosting a Citizens Program Informational Session on April 15 at 6pm on Zoom.

- Are you interested in learning more about Best Buddies Wisconsin?

- Do you want to get involved with a mission that ensures EVERYONE feels included and has a friend?

- Are you considering becoming a Buddy to a person with an intellectual and/or developmental disability?

If you answered YES to any or all of these questions, we encourage you to join us in April! All are welcome – we are particularly in need of Citizens volunteers in Milwaukee, Waukesha and Dane Counties. If you are unable to attend this session, there will be another held in early Summer.

To register for the session or learn more about the Citizens Program, please send an e-mail to Christine Schulz, Program Manager – Community Engagement at christineschulz@ bestbuddies.org