Best of Video Poetry 2024

media release:Arts + Literature Laboratory is proud to present some of our favorite video poems featured in the first four years of the Midwest Video Poetry Fest. The festival, which invites audiences to discover (or rediscover) poetry, is the first of its kind in Wisconsin. These films, selected specifically for Hawthorne Public Library, include short video poems from around the world, as well as work from regional and local artists. These works are funny, inspiring, heartbreaking, thought-provoking, and timely. The creators of the festival will be on hand to talk about what video poetry is, provide tips on how to make your own, talk about the films themselves, and answer questions.

The screening takes place at Hawthorne Public Library, 2707 E Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53704.

Seating is limited, so please register in advance.

This program was made possible by a grant from the Woodrow Hall Jumpstart Awards.

About Our Lead Curators:

Genia Daniels is a long-time Madison resident involved in multiple art forms. She is a founding board member of Arts + Literature Laboratory (ALL).

Rita Mae Reese is a Co-director of ALL. An animated video from the title poem of her first book, The Alphabet Conspiracy, was showcased at the Association of Independent Commercial Producers Midwest Trade Show.

Find a list of films here.