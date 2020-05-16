ONLINE: Beth Kille

press release: Now more than ever, it’s important for us to stay connected and support the musicians who bring us so much joy. Since it will be a little awhile until we can gather again, let’s share the gift of music together and look forward to better days ahead. JPAC is partnering with musicians, many located in the Southern Wisconsin area to celebrate their amazing talents from the comfort of our homes.

These will be streamed live on JPAC’s Facebook Page and we encourage viewers to donate to the artist’s virtual tip jar mentioned in each performance or support them by purchasing merchandise if you can. If you are unable to donate at this time, we completely understand and just want an opportunity to provide some joy and light in this very difficult time in the world. We will get through this together and JPAC will continue to Foster a Creative Community… just virtually for the time being. We greatly appreciate your support through this very difficult time. JPAC’s direct virtual tip jar can be found at PayPal.Me/JanesvillePAC.

Beth Kille: Saturday, May 16th 7:00pm – 8:00pm

https://www.facebook.com/events/525185934836911/

Beth Kille is a 22-time Madison Area Music Association (MAMA) award winning artist from Madison, WI who has been cranking out her unique blend of rock, country, folk and Americana since 2000. From the intimacy of house concerts and coffee houses, to rockin’ out with her band at festivals, her love for the stage and genuine passion for performance shine through in all settings. Her stage prowess was recognized in 2011 when she received Artist of the Year honors at the Madison Area Music Awards – a rare accomplishment for a solo artist. She has also been honored twice with the MAMA for Female Vocalist of the Year (’06, ’10) and was nominated for Singer-Songwriter of the Year in 2014 and Female Vocalist of the Year in 2017 and 2018 by the Wisconsin Area Music Industry (WAMI).