Beth Kille, Annie Lynn, Nick Venturella, D.P. Knudten
Imaginary Tea, Waunakee 105 E. Second St. B, Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597
media release: SongWriters roundtown
Featuring Beth Kille, Annie Lynn, Nick Venturella and D.P. Knudten
Enjoy an evening watching Serious local singer songwriters in A Bluebird Cafe Nashville-esque circle share amazing original songs and the back stories that got them to this point in their songwriting journeys.
