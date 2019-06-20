Beth Kille Band

Hilldale Shopping Center 702 N. Midvale Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53705

press release: Hilldale, the city’s beloved shopping and dining destination, will again host its annual “Summer Sounds” concert series. The free Thursday evening concerts will be held, weather permitting, from 6pm-8pm in the Plaza area, near Café Hollander.

Guests are invited to bring their own lawn chairs, grab carryout from their favorite Hilldale restaurant and enjoy the music. Find a list of restaurants here. “Summer Sounds” is family-friendly and guests are encouraged to bring their dogs along to enjoy the show too.

Hilldale Shopping Center 702 N. Midvale Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53705
