Beth Kille Band

press release: Join us for free Live Music in the Backyard every Friday night from May through September. With a water-side patio, outdoor stage, Backyard Bar, and grassy lawn that’s perfect for picnics and lawn chairs, our brewery is the area's favorite summer oasis. Carry-in of non-alcoholic beverages is allowed. Picnics, delivery, and carry-in food are welcome. Children and families are welcome. Leashed dogs and other animals are not allowed on Fridays.