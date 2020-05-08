Beth Kille Band

Wisconsin Brewing Company, Verona 1079 American Way, Verona, Wisconsin 53593

press release: Join us for free Live Music in the Backyard every Friday night from May through September.  With a water-side patio, outdoor stage, Backyard Bar, and grassy lawn that’s perfect for picnics and lawn chairs, our brewery is the area's favorite summer oasis. Carry-in of non-alcoholic beverages is allowed. Picnics, delivery, and carry-in food are welcome. Children and families are welcome. Leashed dogs and other animals are not allowed on Fridays. 

Info

Wisconsin Brewing Company, Verona 1079 American Way, Verona, Wisconsin 53593 View Map
Music
608-848-1079
