media release: Meet the author, Beth Kille, at this book signing event one hour before the Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets show.

What if knowing why you want to write songs is just as important as how? Embrace Your Authentic Songwriter: How & Why to Play Your Own Tune is designed to help you at any point in your songwriting Journey. Whether you’re a novice or have been writing for years, this book is for you.

No cover.