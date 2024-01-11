Beth Kille

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Meet the author, Beth Kille, at this book signing event one hour before the Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets show.

What if knowing why you want to write songs is just as important as how? Embrace Your Authentic Songwriter: How & Why to Play Your Own Tune is designed to help you at any point in your songwriting Journey. Whether you’re a novice or have been writing for years, this book is for you.

No cover.

