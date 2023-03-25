media release: When you go to a Beth Nielsen Chapman concert get ready to laugh and cry and, well, just fasten your seatbelt. One thing you can count on is one great song after another and some fascinating stories woven between them.

This twice Grammy-nominated Nashville based singer-songwriter has released thirteen solo albums and written seven #1 hits with songs recorded by Bonnie Raitt, Willie Nelson, Bette Midler, Elton John, Neil Diamond, Michael McDonald, Keb Mo’, Roberta Flack, Waylon Jennings, Indigo Girls, & Faith Hill’s Mega-hit “This Kiss” which was ASCAP’S 1999 Song of the Year. Beth was also inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in 1999.

Her songs have been featured in film and TV and as an artist Beth’s work has been diverse, from singing in nine different languages on “Prism” (2007) to “The Mighty Sky” (2012) Grammy-nominated astronomy CD for kids of all ages in addition to her deeply moving body of work as a singer-songwriter throughout her other releases.