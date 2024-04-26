7:30 & 10 pm, 4/26-27. $25.

media release: Beth Stelling is a stand-up comedian, writer and actress based in Los Angeles.

Her new Netflix special “If You Didn’t Want Me Then” topped every ‘Best of 2023’ list. Her half-hour special is also on Netflix in the first season of The Standups. Conan O’Brien produced Beth’s previous hour special for HBO Max called “Girl Daddy.” Beth has been a writer for the following television series: Rick and Morty, Strange Planet, The Last O.G., I Love You America with Sarah Silverman, Another Period and Crashing on HBO. She’s a sought-after punch-up writer for feature films following her success as an on-set writer for the Universal hit, Good Boys. She has guest starred on Amazon’s Red Oaks, Corporate on Comedy Central, and she played Ms. Fish on the Peacock comedy Rutherford Falls.