press release: The Betsy Ezell Quintet will perform original jazz - rhythmic, soulful and melodic - that is strongly feminine and fiercely hopeful.

The inDIGenous JAZZ Series is presented by the Madison Music Collective, the Greater Madison Jazz Consortium; supported by the Madison Public Library, Dane Arts, the John and Carolyn Peterson Charitable Foundation, the Wisconsin Arts Board, Janus Galleries, and Bear Sound; and receives promotional support from WORT-FM and Wisconsin Public Radio.