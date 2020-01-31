Betsy Ezell & Richard Hildner

× Expand Betsy Ezell

press release: Betsy Ezell, vocals, and Richard Hildner, guitar, will appear as a duo, performing essential versions of Betsy's original jazz, breezy bossa nova and reimagined standards. This is a rare opportunity to experience the raw talent of each of them, as they both usually play with larger ensembles. In addition to singing, Betsy will be playing guitar for a portion of this show, making for some dazzling new arrangements.