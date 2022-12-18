Betsy Ezell Trio

press release: Celebrate the season and enjoy festive holiday music with a concert in the Evjue Commons! Limited capacity, but tickets not required. $5 suggested donation – donations are greatly appreciated and help keep the Gardens free and accessible to all.

Vocalist Betsy Ezell, bassist Laurie Lang, and pianist Becca May Grant bring you an afternoon of festive holiday jazz, including your favorite standards and original tunes by each member of the trio. Betsy Ezell is a singer, composer, band leader who performs regularly with her quintet and her newest bossa nova project, Canção. Laurie Lang is one of the most innovative bass players in Madison and, as an educator and clinician, spends a lot of time raising up the next generation of jazz musicians through programs in local schools and coordinating a weekly jazz jam focused on students. Becca May Grant is a multi-genre pianist who primarily composes and performs gospel music. She recently opened Park Street Piano, teaching children and adults alike.