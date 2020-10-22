RSVP for Better Balance

media release: Are you looking to improve your balance? Want to know how to adapt exercise to a home setting? Want to work with college students? Then join us for a series of 4 online, 45-minute Zoom exercise classes. There is no need for special equipment! You will be able to use objects you already have at home. Each week will build on the previous on, and include the 4 Keys to Better Balance—strength, static balance, dynamic balance, and dual tasking. Don’t worry if you don’t know what all of those are. By the end you will know that and more. You will learn fun and new exercises, and feel connected! Classes will be led by two UW-Madison seniors with majors in exercise and movement science (kinesiology) who are working with the Falls Prevention Task Force of Safe Communities Dane County. Class meets Mondays in November. No class on November 23. Registration required.

All participants will be contacted by instructors, Angela and Rebekah, in the week before the class starts. They will collect information to confirm that this class is right for you. They will also guide you through setting up an appropriate space to participate remotely.

10:00-10:45am, Mondays – 11/2, 11/9, 11/16, 11/30

RSVP: REGISTRATION DEADLINE is October 22. The series is free. Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/ meeting/register/tZYkcu- sqz4vG9V48N9JfRWM3SRZtysd_hNd