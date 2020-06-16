ONLINE: Better Together

press release: The UW Community Arts Collaboratory (Arts Collab) typically ends the school year with a variety of live performances celebrating the artwork and social-emotional growth of the young people it supports. This year, the Arts Collab is hosting virtual watch parties, and all events are free, family-friendly, and open to the general public. We encourage educators, artists, parents, and young people to tune in.

“Educators, parents, and youth are encouraged to engage in conversation about music, history, personal discovery, social-emotional learning pillars, and world cultural traditions,” Dr. Yorel Lashley, educational psychologist and founder of Drum Power, said of the performances.

Performing Ourselves, a dance outreach program for youth, will host a Facebook watch party of Better Together, our 2018 Showcase, featuring 100 youth from nine different school and community center groups on June 16 at 7 p.m.

To learn more, visit go.wisc.edu/artscollab.