ONLINE: Betty White Challenge

Social media inspired giving challenge for animal welfare-related nonprofits (#bettywhitechallenge). Madison participants include Dane County Humane Society (matching grant up to $2,500) and Madison Cat Project (match up to $5,000). See more below.

DCHS: Betty White was an amazing actress, person, and advocate for the animals. Consider honoring her memory with a donation to help local animals in need.

Make double the impact! Thanks to Steve and Margie Holzhueter gifts of any size HERE will be matched up to $2,500.

Madison Cat Project: As you may have heard, we lost a very important person in the arts recently. Not only was Betty White an amazing actress but she dedicated her life to advocating for animal rights. If you have not done so already, check out the #bettywhitechallenge on Facebook.

Thousands of nonprofits are raising money in honor of Betty to continue her mission and love for animals through a celebration of what would have been her 100th birthday…today!

As a reminder, we are partnering with the BerbeeWalsh Foundation to honor Betty’s birthday and her legacy! They have generously offered to match up to $5,000 donated in honor of Betty!

That means we have an opportunity to raise $10,000 to provide life-saving vaccinations, spay/neuter surgeries and other medical care to hundreds of cats each year, honoring Betty in a way we think she would be proud of.

Donate today and your donation is doubled! We hope you’ll join us today in celebrating and honoring Betty!