Between The Waves

(2019 pick) BtW is a conference for musicians to learn how to make a living in a tough industry, featuring a wide range of presenters from legendary (Butch Vig, Martin Atkins) to local scenemakers (Gender Confetti, Andy Wallman). And on Friday and Saturday, an accompanying free music festival showcases 30-plus local performers, with several stages at the Essen Haus complex. Some highlights at other venues include the UCAN Beatmakers Brawl (8 pm Friday, Concourse) and the official afterparty (6:30 pm Saturday, Majestic; this is the only ticketed show) featuring the Gabe Burdulis Band (pictured), VO5 and band battle finalists.

BTW 2020 will be May 29-31 2020, so mark your calendars! This conference has a meaningful mission – teaching musicians how to make a living making music – and it’s implemented over three days of expert instruction on all facets of the music industry.

Full speaker and band announcements are coming as the conference and festival schedule takes shape – it’s going to be fabulous, and I look forward to seeing you there.

There is special pricing until March 31

