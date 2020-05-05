ONLINE: Between Two Flamingos

press release: Join Destination Madison and local hospitality friends for lunchtime Facebook live chats, in honor of National Travel and Tourism Week (May 3 – 9).

𝗧𝘂𝗲𝘀., 𝗠𝗮𝘆 𝟱

Take-Out Tuesday:

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway

Otehlia Cassidy of Madison Eats Food Tours

𝗪𝗲𝗱., 𝗠𝗮𝘆 𝟲

Wilderness Wednesday:

Tyler Leeper of Madison Boats (Brittingham Boats. Wingra Boats, Marshall Boats)

Sherry Ott of Ottsworld Travel and Life Experiences

𝗧𝗵𝘂𝗿𝘀., 𝗠𝗮𝘆 𝟳

Made in Wisconsin: Celebrate the two-year anniversary of Bucky on Parade

Kate Dale, Vice President of Marketing and Brand Strategy at Destination Madison

Special Guest from NBC15 Madison

𝗙𝗿𝗶., 𝗠𝗮𝘆 𝟴

Dream Now, Travel Later:

Sue Reddel and Diana Laskaris of Food Travelist

Jen Ruiz of Jen on a Jet Plane