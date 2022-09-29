× Expand courtesy Bev Davis Author Bev Davis sits on a patio. Bev Davis

media release: Bev Davis, Author of the Award-Winning Book, Winging It! -A Monarch Love Story, is Featured at Verona Senior Center September 29, 11- 1 pm.

Her Book is an Enlightening Read for All Family Members. It Showcases the True Story of How a Grandmother & Granddaughter Helped Save Hundreds of Monarch Butterflies in Chicago.

In the thoughtfully written narrative, Davis pens a powerful, upbeat message to readers. “No matter what your age, you can play an easy but very important role in helping Monarch butterflies survive,” she said.

The beautifully illustrated book for all ages, Winging It –A Monarch Love Story provides a close-up look at Monarch butterflies’ circle of life and the heroes-- children and adults- who are actively committed to help save them save them.

The book’s author, Bev Davis, said, “These strong, fragile butterflies bring hope to the world every time a Monarch is born yet they face increasing challenges, including a diminishing supply of milkweed which is an essential food for their survival.”

In Winging It! “Chesterina” is a Monarch Butterfly guided to life by her real human friends, Grandma Eileen and her granddaughter, Maya.

In Davis’s book, the whimsical illustrations and simple storytelling, tell the true story of how a Chicago grandmother and her granddaughter saved hundreds of monarch butterflies by protecting the caterpillars in Mason jars until the butterfly blossoming period was over.

“You and your family can do the same thing on a smaller scale,” Davis said

About the Author

Bev Davis is an author of several books, chaplain and speaker/program presenter about anti-bullying. She is the author of the acclaimed Great Gray children’s books that focus on building self-esteem, and the importance of being kind to each other. The stories behind these books came to Davis when she was doing her chaplain residency at a Wisconsin hospital.

“The Great Gray books celebrate our differences and help kids build self-esteem,” said the author.

Davis holds a Masters of Divinity degree from McCormick Theological Seminary, Chicago and is also a Certified Dementia Practitioner (NCCDP). She is a member of Society of Children Book Writers and Illustrators (SCBWI).