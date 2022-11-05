Bev Rage & the Drinks, Heavy Looks, Heather the Jerk

media release: Absolutely THRILLED to bring back Chicago's...

BEV RAGE & THE DRINKS (Chicago, IL)

https://bevrageandthedrinks.bandcamp.com/album/exes-hexes

hot off the (high)heels of new record "Exes & Hexes" Chicago queercore icon Bev Rage and her drinks bring hook filled bratty punk and truly one hell of a show. as they say, a DO NOT MISS

HEAVY LOOKS

https://heavylooks.bandcamp.com/album/apathy

Madison's premiere indie power poppers and about to release a new album this fall!

HEATHER THE JERK

https://heatherthejerk.bandcamp.com/album/cable-access-tv

solo turned full band rockin, fronted by one of Madison's greatest songwriters Heather Sawyer

10PM 21+. FREE (but plz bring cash donations for touring band!!)

https://www.facebook.com/events/772293543863667/