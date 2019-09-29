press release:

Are you interested in improving your birding skills? Some spots remain on this free field trip with Madison Audubon.

Beyond Backyard Birding

Sunday, September 29, 2019

7:30 AM 9:30 AM

Cherokee Marsh - North Unit, 6098 N. Sherman Ave (map)

This morning trip is especially for backyard birders looking to grow their skills! Come to have your bird questions answered and get help identifying all of those small, streaky brown birds! We'll also be keeping our eyes out for fall migrants in the beautiful oak savanna along the Yahara River. The walk will be on even trails at a leisurely pace so bring the whole family! We will have binoculars for loan.

RAIN DATE: Thursday, October 10

ACCESSIBILITY FEATURES:

Trail grade and number or type of trail impediments are ok for those with difficulty walking or wearing children in packs

APPROXIMATE DISTANCE FOR WALKING: 1-3 miles

RSVP REQUIRED? YES. This trip limited to 20 people. Please contact Brenna (bmarsicek@madisonaudubon.org or 608-255-2473) to reserve your spot.

FIELD TRIP LEADER: Kristin Brunk (317-997-2806, kbrunk@wisc.edu) and Jenn Schneiderman