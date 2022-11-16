Beyond Bars: The Impact of Incarceration on Women, Community and Health

media release: WE are making HER-Story! FREE is having the first Annual Formerly Incarcerated Women-Led Summit partnered with Public Health and other allies!

An exciting event focused on how incarceration impacts women's health. There will be POWERFUL speakers, and breakout sessions- 2 tracks focused on education & wellness.

All sessions led by directly impacted women sharing their stories, and special guests such as:

Judge Everett Mitchell; Former Reentry Director Mary Kay Sergo; UW faculty; Public Health professionals; Peer Specialists; Parent Peer Specialists; The FREE team, Plus a special recorded welcome and informational message from A New Way of Life Susan Burton.

﻿ Together we can reimagine Justice in Wisconsin!

9 am-5 pm, Nov. 16, Union South, 1308 W Dayton St, Madison, WI 53715

About FREE | EXPO Wisconsin

A woman's freedom comes when she reclaims it. The FREE Campaign is focused on the unique issues of women who have experienced incarceration. The FREE Campaign was founded in 2016 by women who are members of EXPO Wisconsin, when they began to notice the lack of discussion of women's particular incarceration challenges.