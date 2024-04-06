Beyond Borders: Exploring the Diversity of Immigrants and Refugees in Wisconsin

media release: For thousands of years, Wisconsin has been shaped by waves of newcomers seeking refuge, opportunity, and a place to call home.

From the Indigenous peoples who have inhabited these lands for millennia, to the waves of early European settlers who established farming communities, to the influx of Hmong refugees escaping the aftermath of the Vietnam War, each wave has left an indelible mark on the state's identity.

Of the 5.9 million people living in Wisconsin, 295,000 are immigrants.

But, behind the statistics are stories of resilience, adaptation, and aspiration that shape the immigrant experience. We simply cannot realize an inclusive Wisconsin if we don't center—and listen to—the voices and experiences of our immigrant and refugee neighbors.

By centering the voices of immigrants themselves, we gain insights into the complexities of their journeys—the sacrifices made, the barriers encountered, and the aspirations pursued.

Kids Forward is hosting an immigration and refugee series aimed at exploring the stories of immigrants in Wisconsin. The series will highlight the significance and diversity of the immigrant story in shaping the past, present, and future of Wisconsin. Join us this Saturday as we kick off the series:

Saturday, April 6, 2024, 11:00am-12:30pm

We’re honored to have the following panelists join us to share their experiences as service providers and advocates for immigrants & refugees in Wisconsin: