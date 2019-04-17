press release: Browning Real Estate Group - Stark Company Realtors and Thompson Kane and Company will be holding a Home Buyer's Seminar titled: "Beyond Full Price." The event will be held at Craftsman Table in Tap: 6712 Frank Lloyd Wright Ave, Middleton, WI 53562 on Wednesday April, 17th from 6:30 to 8:00 pm. This is a free event, and we are asking that individuals RSVP on our eventbrite page: https://www.eventbrite. com/e/beyond-full-price-home- buyers-seminar-tickets- 59006746768. Complimentary food and drinks will be provided.

All buyers welcome: first-time, move-up, relocating and downsizing. Join us to learn how to prepare for the upcoming spring buying market. All buyers will benefit from this dynamic and informative workshop including: an overview of the present market, how to confidently prepare your finances and ways to write strategic, impressive offers that will win.

