ONLINE: Beyond Health: The Social Impacts of COVID-19

press release: Election 2020: A Spotlight on Policy

As the U.S. presidential election approaches, it often seems like the real issues get buried amid sound bites and campaign promises. Join UW–Madison’s La Follette School of Public Affairs, Department of Political Science, and Wisconsin Alumni Association from the comfort of your own home for three Real Town Halls. During these 90-minute livestreamed events, nationally renowned experts will discuss key issues and answer audience questions. The events are free, but registration is required for access.

Town Hall – Beyond Health: The Social Impacts of COVID-19

Wednesday, September 30, 7 p.m. – Details & registration TBA

Moderator: Susan Webb Yackee — La Follette School of Public Affairs director and professor of public affairs and political science

Panelists:

J. Michael Collins — professor of public affairs and human ecology, Fetzer Family Chair in Consumer and Personal Finance

Jason Fletcher — professor of public affairs and sociology

Denia Garcia — assistant professor of public affairs

Sarah Halpern-Meekin — associate professor of human development, family studies, and public affairs

Presented by UW–Madison’s La Follette School of Public Affairs and the Wisconsin Alumni Association

Funded in part by the Kohl Initiative