media release: Madison Area Democratic Socialists of America and Young Democratic Socialists of America UW Madison are delighted to invite the general public to an upcoming speaking event featuring the distinguished Author and Professor August H. Nimtz. The event, titled "Beyond Lesser Evils: Rethinking the Importance of Elections," is set to challenge conventional narratives surrounding electoral politics and promises a deep dive into the historical context of the Russian Revolution.

In a world where every election is deemed the "most important," and third-party voting is often dismissed, Professor Nimtz aims to dissect these prevalent notions. Is voting for a candidate aligned with one's convictions truly a waste? Does the perpetual pursuit of the "lesser evil" contribute to a detrimental race to the bottom in our political landscape?

Professor Nimtz, a seasoned political scientist and author of "The Ballot, The Streets, Or Both?" from Haymarket Books, will guide attendees through a thought-provoking exploration of the historical significance of the Russian Revolution. Drawing insights from the perspectives of Marx, Engels, and Lenin, he will apply these analyses to contemporary political challenges.

Key topics to be addressed during the event include the role of elections for the revolutionary left, navigating electoralism without succumbing to "electoral fetishism," and addressing concerns about the "lesser evil" and "spoiler" phenomenon. The discussion will also explore the possibilities of building a party for the working and oppressed classes without falling prey to opportunism or distractions of the bourgeoisie.

Participants will embark on a captivating journey through history, gaining valuable insights from pivotal moments such as the European Revolutions of 1848, the Paris Commune, and the Russian Revolution. These explorations will provide context for understanding contemporary challenges and opportunities in the pursuit of revolutionary ideals.

Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to engage with Professor August H. Nimtz and gain valuable insights into the intersection of Marxism and electoral politics. The event is open to the general public, and all are welcome. Limited seats are available, so reserve your spot today.

About Madison Area Democratic Socialists of America:

Our mission is to create a more equitable world by establishing socialism as a political force at the city, state, national, and international levels. We believe that Madison, as well as local and national governments and economies, should operate through social ownership: for the benefit of all instead of for a select few.

Madison DSA is an intersectional—feminist, anti-capitalist, anti-racist, etc.—organization that both educates Madisonians about socialist values and policies and trains and mobilizes grassroots activists to build coalitions that move Madison, the U.S. and the world toward a socialist future.

In the near term, we work toward reforms that shift power and resources away from corporate elites and put them in the hands of ordinary people by campaigning locally for socialist policies and candidates and by establishing a diverse and continually expanding range of working groups to tackle Madison’s various inequalities and injustices.

In the long term, we fight for a world in which all people share equitably in creating and governing economic, political, and cultural institutions, as well as developing interpersonal and communal relationships.