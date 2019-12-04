press release: UK, Germany | 115 minutes | R | Dir. Michael Caton-Jones

WUD Film presents this screening in collaboration with the Wisconsin Union Directorate Society and Politics Committee.

'Beyond the Gates' was released in the United States in 2005, whereas it was released as 'Shooting Dogs' in the United Kingdom in 2006. In 1994 Rwanda, simmering tensions between Hutus and Tutsis boil over into full-scale genocide. Two men, a priest named Father Christopher (John Hurt) and British schoolteacher Joe Connor (Hugh Dancy), get caught up in the conflict and stay behind to help those who seek shelter at the Ecole Technique Officielle.

"This is a spiritual drama, not a political one, drawing a thick line between our good intentions and the selfish choices we ultimately make," - JR Jones, Chicago Reader