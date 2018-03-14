RSVP for Beyond the Herb Rack: Using Herbs Creatively in Your Vegetable Garden

press release: There are few greater delights than grabbing a handful of fresh herbs from your garden to complete an evening meal. Join Megan Cain, The Creative Vegetable Gardener, to learn how you can creatively incorporate herbs into your vegetable garden design and elevate your garden from ordinary to extraordinary. She will share the simple step-by-step process of building an herb spiral to add structure and interest to your garden, how to artistically mix herbs into your plantings, some unique and colorful varieties to grow, and easy ways to preserve herbs for off-season use.

Wednesday, March 21, 6:30-8:30 pm

Registration Deadline: March 14

Cost: $48/$38 member | Course Number: 10-20