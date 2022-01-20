ONLINE: Beyond the Picture: Redefine What it Means to Create a Photo-based Project

press release: PhotoMidwest Third Thursday presentations are free and open to the public. They are held online at 7:00pm CDT on the third Thursday of each month, on Zoom.

Jan. 20: Join photographer and artist Angela Johnson as she walks you through a variety of her projects over the past decade that began using photography as a starting point.

Free and open to the public. To join, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86444905873?pwd=YVdMOWNOTm1hWDQzaXVLNHhBN2xVdz09

Meeting ID: 864 4490 5873 Passcode: 449570

Did you know that most PhotoMidwest Third Thursday presentations are recorded? If you missed one and want to watch it, scroll to it's announcement on our website under Education > Events & Lectures and click the link for the video.

