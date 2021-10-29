Bianca Lynn Breeze, Greta Grimm-Deville, Bryanna Banx$, Jaylinn J Diamond Suave, Venezia Voyer, Sissy Lala

Five Nightclub 5 Applegate Court, Madison, Wisconsin 53713

media release: Chic with Bianca Lynn Breeze

CHIC Featuring Former Miss FIVE Nightclub 2019, Bianca Lynn Breeze features amazing and talented performers from all over the Midwest! It’s a show you won’t want to miss!

Tables are $15 and can seat up to 6 people(That's only $2.50 per person). Email fivetickets@yahoo.com to reserve your table today before it sells out!

This month features

 Bianca Lynn Breeze

 Greta Grimm-Deville

 Bryanna Banx$

 Jaylinn J Diamond Suave

 Venezia Voyer

 Sissy Lala

Show time is 9:00pm and the bar is open all night with a local DJ! Please note Vaccination Cards are required or a negative Covid Test within 72 hours.

