Bianca Lynn Breeze, Kendra Banx$, Aylin Voyer, RyRy Minaj, Mystie Voncucci
to
Flavors Wine Bar, Sun Prairie 100 E. Main St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
ArrowStar Photography
Bianca Lynn Breeze
media release: Friday, Oct. 15,6:00pm-9:00pm, Flavors! Wine Bar - Sun Prairie
Divas at Night
Please join Flavors! and celebrate Pride with the best DRAG SHOW in the Madison Area, featuring Bianca Lynn Breeze and friends! You don’t want to miss this event as you get up close and personal with the finest ladies of drag.
Appetizers and Drinks begin at 6:00pm. Show to begin approximately 7:30pm. Come early for the best seats and prompt food orders!
Two Drink Minimum For All Guests.