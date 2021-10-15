Bianca Lynn Breeze, Kendra Banx$, Aylin Voyer, RyRy Minaj, Mystie Voncucci

× Expand ArrowStar Photography Bianca Lynn Breeze

media release: Friday, Oct. 15,6:00pm-9:00pm, Flavors! Wine Bar - Sun Prairie

Divas at Night

Please join Flavors! and celebrate Pride with the best DRAG SHOW in the Madison Area, featuring Bianca Lynn Breeze and friends! You don’t want to miss this event as you get up close and personal with the finest ladies of drag.

Appetizers and Drinks begin at 6:00pm. Show to begin approximately 7:30pm. Come early for the best seats and prompt food orders!

Two Drink Minimum For All Guests.