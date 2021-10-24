Bianca Lynn Breeze, Moana Lotte, Victoria Lynn, Gretch Grimm-Deville

× Expand ArrowStar Photography Bianca Lynn Breeze

media release: The Queens are back, back, back again this time for a special dinner show on Sunday, October 24!

Miss Fifth Quarter, Bianca Lynn Breeze has put together another line up of amazing drag queens you won't want to miss. This show includes Bianca Lynn Breeze, Moana Lotte, Victoria Lynn, and Gretch Grimm-DeVille. Seating starts at 6:00pm and the Show starts at 7:00pm. Order off menu, but RSVP for seating: 608-845-9690.

These divas will be performing up close and personal with amazing music, lip syncing, dancing, cart wheels, and glamorous costumes.

Make sure to give us a call today to reserve your spot and bring your dollars for the Queens!

https://www.facebook.com/events/302992277826528/