ONLINE: Bicycle Film Festival

media release: The 20th Anniversary of Bicycle Film Festival is going virtual!

BFF is arriving in Wisconsin virtually, September 10 - 19.

Hosted by Wisconsin Bike Fed. A portion of all ticket sales will go to support the Wisconsin Bike Fed.

BFF Select Shorts appeal to a wide audience from film connoisseurs to avid cyclists and everything in between. The curated collection of select short films will take you on a journey around the world, covering such topics as:

Fashion designer and cyclist Nicole LaBrie as she competes in the Riverwest 24-hour bike race.

The first BMX crew in Nigeria

The struggle of a young woman and her bike in Iran

A father (actor, Timothy Spall) copes with the loss of his son through cycling

A bird’s-eye view of a BLM bicycle protest ride from New York to DC

Cycle sport as relief from genocide

Two women who bring a town together around mountain biking and their pizza shop

A charismatic Ghanaian immigrant in Amsterdam who teaches refugee adult women to ride bikes

The story of Leo Rogers

Bicycle Film Festival has been celebrating bicycles through art, film and music for the last 20 years with over 90 cities worldwide and a viewer audience of 1 million and growing. The festival has an incredible history of working with the most important artists, filmmakers, venues, and institutions around the world.

About Wisconsin Bike Fed:

The Wisconsin Bike Fed works to make bicycling accessible, safe, and fun for all through education, legislation, and involvement. Together, we can build a better, more bike-friendly Wisconsin. Visit: wisconsinbikefed.org

About Yellow Wood Gear:

Yellow Wood is Milwaukee's only locally-owned, women-led outdoor gear boutique. We pride ourselves on offering our neighbors superior customer service and some of the world's best outdoor gear brands to ensure your adventures in nature are safe and comfortable. We look forward to helping you plan for your next one, whether it's around the corner with your dog this winter, or around the world for that once-in-a-lifetime trip! Visit: yellowwoodgear.com

About Beloit Film Festival:

BIFF is a ten-day tribute to the power of film and the excitement of independent film from around the world. Local residents and visitors from across the nation fill venues, ranging in size from 40 to 400 seats for more than 100 films, and to meet scores of filmmakers who come from throughout the U.S. and as far away as Europe, Asia and Latin America. Visit: beloitfilmfest.org