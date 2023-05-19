Bicycle Fix-a-Flat

media release: May 19, 2023, Friday, 6:00 pm - FREE

Revolution Cycles will demonstrate the basics of fixing bicycle flat tire during this pop-up workshop on the patio of Starkweather Brewing Company. You may bring a bike or a bike wheel for assistance or just watch the demonstration. Tires, tubes, parts, and tools are available for purchase through Revolution Cycles. Arrive early to ensure you get a good seat. (In case of rain this event will be rescheduled.)

also happening at the same time:

Brewer’s Special Release - b oth beers will go on tap at 6pm.

1 - Olbrich Original

Weissbeer w/ Calamondin

Made with Calamondin fruit, locally grown at Olbrich Gardens!

2 - Does not Compute

Kettle Sour