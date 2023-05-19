Bicycle Fix-a-Flat
Starkweather Brewing Company 2439 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: May 19, 2023, Friday, 6:00 pm - FREE
Revolution Cycles will demonstrate the basics of fixing bicycle flat tire during this pop-up workshop on the patio of Starkweather Brewing Company. You may bring a bike or a bike wheel for assistance or just watch the demonstration. Tires, tubes, parts, and tools are available for purchase through Revolution Cycles. Arrive early to ensure you get a good seat. (In case of rain this event will be rescheduled.)
also happening at the same time:
Brewer’s Special Release - b oth beers will go on tap at 6pm.
1 - Olbrich Original
Weissbeer w/ Calamondin
Made with Calamondin fruit, locally grown at Olbrich Gardens!
2 - Does not Compute
Kettle Sour