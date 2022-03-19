Bicycle Maintenance Basics

press release: Ready to get back in the saddle this spring but need a few tune-ups first? Have a new bicycle and want to take care of it from day one? Whatever your need is, all are invited to an introductory-level bicycle maintenance class led by Cycling Guru Craig Jackson of Budget Bicycle Center.

This class is free, but registration is required Please fill out the following form. We will see you at Neighborhood House on Saturday, March 19, from 1-3 pm.

This will be a demonstration-style class. Attendees are welcome to park bikes at the rack on the east side of the Neighborhood House building.