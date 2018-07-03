Bierock Anniversary Party
Bierock 2911 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Bierock is turning one year old and throwing an Anniversary Party on Wednesday July 3!
To celebrate our first anniversary, we’re offering a day full of deals and special events to thank our customers with doors opening at 3:00 p.m. …
- Goose Island Tap Takeover, including rarities.
- The introduction of growler fills!
- Madison Mallards Ticket Giveaway
We’ll conclude the night by music from Tumbledown Shack. You can expect a recognizable jam-centric brand of Americana. They’ll be playing multiple sets starting at 8:00 p.m.
We’ll also be staying open later than our usual closing time on Wednesdays with doors open until midnight.