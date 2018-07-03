Bierock Anniversary Party

press release: Bierock is turning one year old and throwing an Anniversary Party on Wednesday July 3!

To celebrate our first anniversary, we’re offering a day full of deals and special events to thank our customers with doors opening at 3:00 p.m. …

Goose Island Tap Takeover, including rarities.

The introduction of growler fills!

Madison Mallards Ticket Giveaway

We’ll conclude the night by music from Tumbledown Shack. You can expect a recognizable jam-centric brand of Americana. They’ll be playing multiple sets starting at 8:00 p.m.

We’ll also be staying open later than our usual closing time on Wednesdays with doors open until midnight.