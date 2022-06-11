press release: “Big” Al Dorn brings an original, authentic raw blues sound with a nice sprinkle of West-Coast Swing and Mississippi Hill Country Blues to go along with it. Smokin’ Hot Grooves coupled together with powerful, savage harmonica and stinging guitar, he plays original tunes with nods to blues legends John Lee Hooker, Muddy Waters, RL Burnside, Little Walter & The Chicago Harp Legends. This Hard Working, young rising star is an absolute force to be reckoned with and a definite “Must See”!! Playing from 7 - 10PM on the FMBC&K stage…and it’s free admission!