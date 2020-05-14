Big Beer Blowout

× Expand Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

It’s hard to say what’s more painful to a Wisconsinite, seeing farmers dump milk or brewers dump beer. The Great Dane needs to unload barrels of craft beer pretty soon. It was made before the pandemic hit. Starting May 14, until the supply is gone, the Dane is discounting crowlers, growlers and kegs, with all profits donated to Briarpatch Youth Services. Crowlers (32 ounces) will sell for $3, growlers (64 ounces) for $5 while supplies last. And not that you can have a party, but one-sixth barrels are $19, while half barrels are $39. Each location has different beers available depending on what is currently on tap. To order online and check beer availability, see GreatDanePub.com. Crowlers and growlers will be prefilled and waiting for you at your pickup time; ID and digital order receipt are necessary at pickup. Rob LoBreglio, brewmaster and co-owner of the Great Dane, did not want to go the route of dumping the beer, and the Briarpatch donation makes this a worthwhile endeavor, even if a sad one.

Here’s how it works:

Place your order online: https://bit.ly/2VG33Bq Arrive at your preferred Dane location to pick up your prefilled crowlers, growlers and kegs. You’ll need your ID and digital order receipt. Enjoy your beer.

Note: Social distancing guidelines remain in effect, and if 10 people are in the pub, Dane employees may ask customers to wait in their vehicles or outside.

“We’re so thankful to our customers, who have helped keep us going since the stay-at-home order was put into place, and we hope this is a small way of saying ‘thank you’ to them, too,” LoBreglio said.

